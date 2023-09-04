Cyprus: Five Israeli Men Accused Of Gang-Raping British Tourist

The woman, believed to be a British tourist, is reported to have provided Paralimni police with a detailed statement on Sunday.

The five men will appear in court late on Monday.

Last year, a British woman who reported being gang-raped in Cyphad her conviction for allegedly lying about the attack overturned.

The woman, then 19, told local police she had been raped by 12 Israeli men and boys in Ayia Napa in July 2019.

The teenager retracted the allegation after being held without a lawyer, and was then tried and convicted of causing public mischief.

Her conviction was overturned at the Supreme Court in Cyprus.

