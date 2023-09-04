Global Spend Management Software Market Size To Reach Usd 9.08 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the worldwide market for spend management software reached USD 1.77 Billion in 2022. Based on the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research, it is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.7% in terms of revenue during the anticipated period. This growth is attributed to several key drivers. These include an increasing need for real-time analysis of expenditures, along with streamlined expense oversight. Additionally, the market is benefiting from recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. Moreover, the software's capacity to seamlessly integrate with existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and the swift adoption of cloud-based solutions contribute significantly to the upward trajectory of market revenue. In today's economic landscape, enterprises of all sizes are recognizing the heightened significance of spend management software. This recognition is spurred by the prevailing economic conditions and the increasing emphasis on cost-saving endeavors. The utilization of spend management software offers enterprises precise and real-time data regarding their expenditures, furnishing them with an improved comprehension of their financial standing. These tools play a pivotal role in enabling businesses to refine their spending practices, establish control, and achieve cost efficiencies. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Within the realm of software solutions, there exist several alternatives tailored to spend management. These include expenditure management tools, spend management platforms, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) spend management software. Expenditure management tools, in particular, foon specific facets of spend management, like meticulcost tracking. One of the leading catalysts for the growth in market revenue is the recent strides made in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. These technological advancements offer substantial momentum, driving a host of financial technology applications, encompassing lending, accounting, investment, and spend management. This surge in capability contributes to expedited identification of irregularities in procurement processes, thereby enabling rapid detection of anomalies or duplications. An emerging trend within the industry is the integration capabilities of spend management software with existing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. This trend is poised to significantly augment market revenue. These solutions not only manage the complete spending lifecycle, extending from receipt capture to card controls, but also seamlessly integrate with other systems, including ERP accounting software. A noteworthy obstacle impeding the market's revenue growth pertains to concerns surrounding data security. Amidst the proliferation of networked devices and their expanding capabilities, apprehensions regarding cybersecurity are escalating. This evolving landscape introduces novel vulnerabilities, thereby underscoring the necessity for robust data security within spend management software. The repercussions of inadequate cybersecurity can encompass inefficiency and the loss of critical spend analysis data. Moreover, challenges such as hardware glitches, software bugs, susceptibility to cyber-attacks, and susceptibility to power outages collectively hinder the optimal functionality of spend management software. These challenges compromise the stability of financial operations, consequently tempering the market's revenue growth projections. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.77 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 17.7% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 9.08 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Deployment Mode, Enterprise, Application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Coupa Software, Inc., Sage Group plc., SAP SE.., Expensify, Inc., Vroozi, Procurify Technologies Inc., ROBOKITS INDIA, Xeeva., VV Finly Technology Pvt. Ltd.., and Order.co. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global spend management software market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective spend management software solutions. Some major players included in the global spend management software market report are:



Coupa Software, Inc.

Sage Group plc.

SAP SE.

Expensify, Inc.

Vroozi

Procurify Technologies Inc.

Fraxion

Xeeva.

VV Finly Technology Pvt. Ltd. Order.co.

Strategic Development

On 7 June 2023, Medius, a leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) automation with offices in Stockholm, Paris, and Tunis, announced plans to purchase Expensya, a provider of expenditure management software. The basis for this acquisition remains the complementary nature of both organizations' activities and their shared interest in AI-powered products. Although the deal's value has not been disclosed, Medius' strategic alignment signals significant investment.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The cloud-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Companies are now eliminating necessity for paper-based processes by employing a cloud-based spend management solution, gaining improved control and insight into their spending. A cloud-based solution can assist any organization in managing spending patterns and improving visibility into its demands, budgets, and prices, allowing for smarter spending. Many cloud systems offer important insights and precise analytics, as well as reporting functions to aid in identification of expenditure trends as data. These systems also enable enhanced forecasting. Cloud-based technologies can improve insight into a company's varibudgets. Organizations that have deployed such a technology have witnessed greater budget visibility, very effective reporting analytics, and increased productivity, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Spend management software in healthcare whether running a small office or a large hospital, by handling employee expense reports, accounting, and billing, and making timely payments for medical supplies and software licensing are all part of sustaining staff and patient satisfaction. Hospitals utilize a variety of systems to support the day-to-day operations of their facilities, including ERP, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), accounting, and billing software. One of the most appealing aspects of medical expenditure management software is the ability to automate receipt creation, filing, and approval. These are the major factors that are contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

The market in North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. This is attributed to growing number of key strategic initiatives and funding in the field of spend management software, as well as growing investments and rapid adoption of spend management software applications, especially in the U.S., which has resulted in continued growth of this industry. For instance, on 26 October 2022, Center, a software startup that helps businesses gain visibility into and control employee spending, said today that its series B investment round has been completed, with an extra USD 15 million from previinvestors. As Center outperforms key customer and growth Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the investment will be utilized to scale the business, including increasing product offerings, meeting the evolving needs of a growing Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) customer base, and bolstering innovation in other areas of spend management, which has resulted in continued growth of this industry. On 11 May 2023, OneStream, a global pioneer in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions, announced a partnership with Coupa to streamline Business Spend Management (BSM) inside the organization. In addition, OneStream will create a dedicated expenditure analysis solution for shared clients on the OneStream platform. The committed expenditure solution from OneStream will enable joint clients to align and integrate their budget, forecasting, and reporting processes with BSM, as well as manage outstanding commitments to proactively monitor actual and committed spending verbudgets and projections.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global spend management software market on the basis of deployment mode, enterprise, application, and region:

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Cloud-based On-premises

Enterprise Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Consumer Goods



Retail



Manufacturing



Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals



Transportation & Logistics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Market , By Product (Artificial Intelligence (AI) Virtual Assistant and Smart Speakers), By Technology (Text-to-Speech, Automated Speech Recognition (ASR), Text-Based, Others), By Service, By Verticals, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market , By Component (Services and Solutions), By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), By Organization Size, By Application, By Verticals, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Digital Signature Market , By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), By End-use [Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and Others], and By Region Forecast to 2032

Data Integration Market , By Component (Tools and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), By Business Application (Sales and Others), By End-use , and By Region Forecast to 2032

TelService Assurance Market , By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), By Organization Size, By Operator, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Cloud Computing Market , By Service (Infrastructure As a Service, Platform As a Service, and Software As a Service), By Deployment Mode (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Organization Size, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Automatic Visual Inspection Systems Market , By Type (2D Systems and 3D System), By Application (Surface Inspection and Measurement), By Component (Hardware and Software), By End-use (, and By Region Forecast to 2032

RegTech Market , By Component (Services, Solutions and Others), By Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), By Organization Size, By Application, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Malware Analysis Market

Master Data Management Market

Product Lifecycle Management Market

Workforce Management Market

Breast Imaging Software Market

Python Package Software Market

Mobile Edge Computing Market

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

WiFi Analytics Market

Trade Management Market

Structured Query Language Server Transformation Market

Holographic Imaging Market

Cloud Infrastructure Market

Sales Intelligence Market

Network Analytics Market

python market

Biometric System Market

Smart Retail Market

Incident and Emergency Management Market Weather Alert and Warning Systems Market





Tags Spend Management Software market research market report retail Artificial Intelligence Related Links