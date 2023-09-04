China Car Industry Records Growth During H1 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 3 (Petra) -- Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers show that the car manufacturing sector recorded steady growth during the first half of 2023.
The Xinhua News Agency quoted the Chinese Association Sunday as saying that the industrial added value of the car sector rose 13.1 per cent year on year during the first half of 2023, and the growth rate was 8.9 percentage points higher than the growth rate of the entire manufacturing industry in the country.
The data showed that the combined business revenues of companies in the car industry rose 13.1 per cent year on year to $625.45 billion.
MENAFN04092023000117011021ID1107004332
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.