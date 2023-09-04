Jordan, Japan Hold Fourth Round Of Strategic Dialogue

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 3 (Petra) -- Jordan and Japan's foreign ministers held Sunday the fourth round of strategic dialogue between Jordan and Japan.
The ministers discussed enhancing economic, investment, trade, defence and security cooperation and the programmes the two countries agreed on to strengthen cooperation.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and the Japanese Foreign Minister, YoshimHayashi, discussed His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Japan in April, whose recommendations the two ministers said they are keen to reflect on bilateral cooperation.
Safadi and Hayashi talked about Jordan's efforts to stop the deterioration in the occupied Palestinian Territories and to launch "seriand effective" negotiations towards peace based on the two-state solution.
Safadi briefed Hayashi on regional efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis according to the step-by-step methodology and in line with UN Resolution 2254.
He warned of the "seriousness" of the dwindling international support for refugees.
Hayashi said in a press conference that Japan would continue supporting the economic and financial reforms in Jordan and refugees.
"Regarding the Fukushima nuclear plant, I have expressed to Minister Safadi that these matters will be conducted according to international standards. Japan will continue to work closely with the International Energy Agency," Hayashi said.
Following the round of talks with Safadi, Hayashi met with the Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zina Toukan, and exchanged notes on a $102.8 million Japanese loan to support Jordan's efforts to strengthen the electricity sector.
Hayashi and Toukan discussed a grant of $6.4 million provided by the Japanese government to finance a project to enhance the capacity of operating the energy system.
