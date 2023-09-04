Gov't Approves Strategy For Juvenile Justice

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 3 (Petra) -- The Cabdecided in its Sunday session to approve the National Strategy for Juvenile Justice 2024-2028 to reduce juvenile delinquency cases.
The strategy aims to reduce the rate of juvenile delinquency cases, increase efficiency and effectiveness to ensure fair investigation and trial procedures for juveniles and increase the effectiveness of their rehabilitation according to best international practices.
The government approved in the session the extension of the agreement to assign the project management and monitoring of trucks and the agreement renewal appendix between the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority and Nafez Logistics Solutions Company for six months.
The Cabapproved the retirement of ambassadors in the Foreign Ministry. The decision would include ambassadors AreejHawamdeh, Ali Kayed and Ibrahim "Osta Madani."
MENAFN04092023000117011021ID1107004330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.