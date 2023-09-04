Acc, Fao Sign Mou To Develop Jordan's Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) - Director General of Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACC), Mohammad Dugan, on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Jordan, Nabil Assaf.
The memo aims to boost joint cooperation in a number of fields, especially Sustainable Production and Utilization of Agro-natural Resources (SPUAR)" project implemented in southern Ma'an governorate, by establishing a sustainable system using agri-resources (land, water, and vegetation cover), according to an ACC statement.
Under the MoU, the ACC will contribute to granting loans within its regular programs for eligible parties within FAO-affiliated project management.
The project focuses on water harvesting activities aimed to growing vegetables and herbs, enhancing capacities and skills of target groups, and improving their chances of accessing financing institutions, the statement said.
