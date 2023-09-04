Hneifat Reviews Jpaco-Saudi Cooperation Plans

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra)-- Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, on Sunday was briefed on work mechanisms and cooperation plans between Jordanian-Palestinian Agriculture Products Marketing Company (JPACO), and Saudi Vision (Alrowia) Cooperative Association for Agricultural Marketing.
Hneifat lauded Saudi cooperation, which led to increasing volume of Jordan's exports to the Saudi market, adding that all facilitations will be provided to dealing with Saudi products exported to the local market, which receive priority.
For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Vision Association, Abdulaziz Al-Enezi, reviewed the joint efforts to develop cooperation aspects, increase exports and flow of agricultural commodities.
In this regard, Al-Enezi referred to the e-display platform that will contribute to securing direct farmer- buyer contact, adding that talks went over transportation issues and ways to expand cooperation in the meat supply.
Meanwhile, JPGeneral Manager, Alaa Abu Khair, said the company operates according to "clear" frameworks and a "harmonious" work program in all traditional and new markets.
Within framework of joint cooperation, Abu Khair said JPcompleted an appendix to the prior agreement with the Saudi association to support ways of partnership and orchestrate efforts to raise volume of agricultural exports, address challenges and develop mechanisms, which would serve common interests.
