530 Job Seekers Trained To Join Tourism Sector-Ministry

Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra)--Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Vocational Training Corporation (VTC) on Sunday began activities to train 530 job seekers from all the Kingdom's governorates in Jordan's tourism sector.
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the training program aims to empower beneficiaries, enhance their capabilities and secure necessary skills to provide tourist services and local expertise in this regard.
This effort seeks to meet labor market requirements of Jordan's tourism sector, aimed to help find job opportunities to trainees and increase income generated from the sector, the statement noted.
The ministry added that the program focuses on providing basic skills in food-beverage production and service activities, in addition to training in sale and e-marketing fields, food health and safety, customer service, etiquette rules, as well as revenue and project management to ensure sustainability.
