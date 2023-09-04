Arab Conference On Climate Change Women Impacts To Kick Off Soon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra)-Forum of Jordanian Women Parliamentarians on Sunday said an Arab parliamentary conference is scheduled to kick off soon to discuss issues of climate change and their impacts on women conditions in the Arab region.
In a press statement, the forum's chair, MP Zainab Bddoul, noted importance to discuss multiple main headlines related to the repercussions of climate change and its women-related effects at Arab level.
Bddoul noted the conference, which will be held in cooperation with Arab female parliamentarians, will go over a number of main topics, adding that working papers aim to further increase Arab parliamentary cooperation in this regard.
According to Bddoul, the conference will discuss His Majesty King Abdullah II's "Climate/Refugee NeInitiative," launched at United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh at the end of last year.
The MP noted the event theme represents a model, which the forum seeks to enhance, to become an added value to Arab parliamentary action, as it aims to exchange and boost related expertise.
Additionally, Bddoul highlighted importance of the conference's discussion papers and parliamentary experiences, which Arab women parliamentarians will exchange that would achieve sustainable development goals.
