Birla Carbon exhibiting at the Battery Show North America 2023

Birla Carbon, a global leader in the production of high quality carbon-based solutions, is excited to announce its participation at The Battery Show North America 2023, scheduled to take place from September 12 – 14, 2023, at Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, Michigan, USA. Birla Carbon will exhibit at Booth 2165.0 and will showcase its conductive carbons and expansion of its carbon portfolio into graphites for the battery industry.

• Among its carbon-based solutions portfolio for the battery industry, Birla Carbon will present Conductex i14 and CB/CNT hybrid conductive additives. These products facilitate easy mixing and exhibit favorable electrode properties even at lower loading levels, setting them apart from comparable additives.

• Additionally, Birla Carbon will showcase Graphite Anode Active Materials, which are high-performance graphites capable of delivering outstanding cycling efficiency and cycle life in batteries with high energy density and power density.

Speaking about this participation, Dr. Ann Schoeb, Chief R&D Officer and Business Head, Energy Systems, Birla Carbon, said, “We are proud to build on our extensive experience of supplying conductive carbons to the lead acid battery market for over a decade. To strengthen our presence in the industry, our conductive additives designed and qualified for use in lithium-ion batteries are now produced at three of our commercial plants in South Korea, Italy, and the USA. The excellent reception of these materials brings us closer to our existing customers, who are also actively sampling from our graphite portfolio. Site selection for our first new to the world graphite manufacturing plant in North America is currently underway.” She further added, “We eagerly look forward to the opportunity to connect with customers at the North America Battery Show, where we will explore the vast potential of our carbon solutions in shaping the technology of the future.”

The Battery Show North America 2023 is the largest and most renowned event dedicated to the battery and EV industries. With its long-standing reputation as a premier networking platform, the event attracts professionals, experts, and industry leaders from around the world, all united by a shared vision of shaping a sustainable future.

About Birla Carbon

Birla Carbon is one of the leading global suppliers of carbon black. As one of the flagship businesses of the leading Indian multinational conglomerate, the Aditya Birla Group, Birla Carbon provides innovative sustainable carbon black solutions that enhance the performance of paints and coatings, inks and toners, plastics, adhesives, sealants, textile fibers, mechanical rubber goods, and tires, Energy Systems, and Sustainable Carbonaceous Materials. The company’s footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities and two state-of-the-art technology centers in Marietta (USA) and Taloja (India), providing industry-leading innovation. Its Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE) strategy focuses on employee safety, environmental stewardship, efficient use of carbon sources, and operating in a socially and ethically responsible manner.





