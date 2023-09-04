Cashfree Payments partners with Jamboree to simplify international fee payments for Indian Students

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR ) Bengaluru, September 4, 2023: Cashfree Payments, a leading payments and API banking solutions company, has partnered with Jamboree, a leading educational consultancy, to simplify fee payments for Indian students studying overseas. The partnership leverages Cashfree Payments’ cross-border payment solution, which streamlines and digitises the entire payment process from KYC verification, payment collection, to outward remittance. It eliminates the need for physical bank visits, offline KYC submission and verification, providing students with a convenient, fast, cost-effective, and transparent payment experience.



With this partnership, students can initiate transactions 24/7, even on weekends and holidays, providing them with flexibility. It enables students to make remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), catering to a wide range of payment needs permitted by regulations, including admission fees, education rental payments, student maintenance expenses, Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) payments for students heading to Canada, as well as blocked account payments for students bound for Germany. Further, it also substantially reduces the forex mark-up, rendering the transactions cheaper for Indian students. Students can also track the status of the remittance, from KYC verification status, payment confirmation, remittance initiation to the stage of downloading SWIFT copy.



With Cashfree Payments’ solution, Jamboree can start to extend the remittance service to students without any integration, and Jamboree can also cater to students who are not able to visit offline branches of Jamboree. The partnership has empowered Jamboree by making the entire payment process simpler, faster and cheaper. With Cashfree Payments’ cross border solution, Jamboree can offer education consultation and can facilitate international fee payment under one roof without having to invest separately in building a tech stack. Cashfree Payment’s cross-border solution empowers Jamboree to monitor its transactions through a transaction tracking dashboard.



Reeju Datta, Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments said, "We are excited to partner with Jamboree to simplify international fee payments for Indian students. Our cross-border payments solution aims to provide students with a seamless and convenient payment experience, eliminating the need for physical bank visits. By removing unnecessary hurdles and saving valuable time, this collaboration allows students to focus on their educational goals. This partnership represents a significant milestone in simplifying the payment process for international students and highlights our commitment to delivering convenience, security, and flexibility."



Vineet Gupta, Managing Director, Jamboree said, “We are excited to join hands with Cashfree Payments to redefine how students pay their tuition fees to colleges abroad. This collaboration signifies a significant stride in our journey towards providing unparalleled services that cater to the evolving needs of our students who embark on international educational pursuits."



With over 50% market share among payment processors, Cashfree Payments today leads the way in bulk disbursals in India with its Payouts and is also among the leading online payment aggregators. India’s largest lender, SBI invested in Cashfree Payments underscoring the company’s role in building a robust payments ecosystem. Cashfree Payments works closely with all leading banks to build the core payments and banking infrastructure that powers the company’s products. Cashfree Payments is also integrated with major platforms such as Shopify, Wix, Paypal, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and Google Pay. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and UAE.



About Cashfree Payments



Cashfree Payments is a leading payment and API banking solutions company. It provides full-stack payment solutions enabling businesses in India to collect payments and make payouts via all available methods with simple integration. Cashfree Payments' offerings include an advanced and easy way to integrate payment gateways, a split payment solution for marketplaces, bank account veriﬁcation API, Lending disbursals solution and Auto Collect -- a virtual account solution to match inbound payments to customers. Founded by IIIT Hyderabad alumnus Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur graduate Reeju Datta, is among the leading payment service providers in India processing transactions worth USD 40 Billion annually. It has leveraged technology to lead payment disbursals in India with more than 50% market share among payment processors. Cashfree Payments enables more than 3,00,000 businesses with payment collections, vendor payouts, wage payouts, bulk refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty and rewards. Apart from India, Cashfree Payments products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and UAE. Cashfree Payments is backed by Silicon Valley investor Y Combinator, Apis Partners, State Bank of India (SBI), and was incubated by PayPal.





