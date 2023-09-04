TAWAL announced as an official sponsor of Cityscape Global 2023

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh: September 3, 2023

TAWAL, the leading Saudi ICT infrastructure company, has announced its participation at Cityscape Global 2023: the world's most ambitious real estate event. Set to take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time, the event will be hosted in Riyadh from 10 to 13 September 2023, and will be held at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center (Malham).

As one of the event’s leading partners, TAWAL will sponsor the exhibition’s Smart City Zone. The ICT infrastructure company will underline its commitment to powering Saudi Arabia’s smart city growth, calling attention to smart city solutions — such as the firm’s Smart Poles — which will play in safeguarding the Kingdom’s future.

TAWAL will present its Smart Poles at Cityscape Global 2023, showcasing how they are well-equipped to host the latest telecommunications and IoT applications, such as 5G, EV Charging, Digital Screen, Weather Sensors, and more.

The company will also highlight its wide selection of unique and shareable In-Building Solutions (IBS) among Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and real estate owners, demonstrating how they can be applied to support and enable projects and facilities ranging from airports to stadiums, malls, and resorts.

Cityscape Global 2023 will also offer TAWAL the opportunity to spotlight the advanced capabilities of its outdoor solutions and coverage. As part of the proceedings, TAWAL experts will be emphasizing on the importance of a cutting-edge shared digital infrastructure during the event agendas.

Organized by Tahaluf, in line with Vision 2030, Cityscape Global is the ultimate platform for real estate leaders and experts from around the world.

In partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Cityscape Global 2030 will bring industry professionals, organizations, and businesses together to explore the future of real estate. It will provide access to networking opportunities, insightful talks and panel discussions.

The event is expected to attract more than 165,000 visitors from Saudi Arabia, 15,000 international participants, 350 exhibitors and 200-plus speakers. The exhibition will empower changemakers to map out the future of the global real estate ecosystem, exploring solutions to persistent challenges.





