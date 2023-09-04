OSN’s First Feature Film, Yellow Bus, to Make its World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, UAE – September 4, 2023: OSN, the leading entertainment network in the MENA region, is delighted to announce the global premiere of its first feature film, ‘Yellow Bus’, at the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 10, 2023.



Written and directed by Wendy Bednarz, who makes her feature debut alongside Jordanian producer Nadia Eliewat of ‘Solitaire’ and ‘When Monaliza Smiled’ fame, the film is among the 26 titles featured in TIFF’s Discovery programme which offers a window to contemporary international cinema and introduces the public to first and second feature films from gifted new filmmakers. The film is also co-produced by Indian producer Guneet Monga, who won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards for her film 'The Elephant Whisperers'.



An OSN+ Original film, ‘Yellow Bus’ is a gripping tale of an Indian woman living in the Arabian Gulf who embarks on a search for truth and accountability after her daughter is left to die on a school bus in the sweltering desert heat. Starring Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead role as the mother, Ananda, Amit Sial as the father, Gagan, and Kinda Alloush as the school owner, Mira, OSN’s first feature film was shot in Abu Dhabi and explores universal themes of motherhood, identity, social alienation, and dealing with the loss of a child.



‘Yellow Bus’ writer-director Wendy Bednarz, who is also a faculty member at New York University Abu Dhabi, said, "Yellow Bus is a culmination of my intimate experiences in The Gulf and my inherent journey as a mother. It's more than just a film; it's a visceral exploration of loss, love, and the weight of avoidable tragedies. Navigating through the myriad cultural backdrops of the desert landscape, we unearth a universally poignant story of a mother's relentless journey for justice and self-forgiveness. It is my hope that Yellow Bus will debunk stereotypes by shining a light on a part of the world that is often left in the shadows, stories untold. We are excited to have our world premiere at TIFF and we eagerly await the film fraternity's response to a tale that, at its core, speaks of what it truly means to be human."



Commenting on OSN’s collaboration on the film, Fiona Robertson, Acting Head of OSN Originals, said, "When it comes to original content, two things that guide our content selection are the creators behind a project and the story they are telling. ‘Yellow Bus’ showcases the immense talent and creativity of filmmakers in the region, depicting and addressing an unfortunate reality, and we are excited for the film to take the stage at TIFF for its global premiere."



Yellow Bus is set to premiere exclusively on OSN+ and OSNtv following its screenings in theatres and international film festivals.



