Cause To Fear A Russia-N Korea Arms Nexus

Under an array of Western-led sanctions, Russia and its military contractor, the Wagner Group, have already allegedly turned to Pyongyang for artillery shells and what has been reported as “infantry rockets and missiles” in the past year.

While these sales and a flourishing business relationship with North Korea may have an important impact on the battlefields of Ukraine, my research on North Korea's arms trading and procurement networks suggests that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is likely to seek technology from Russia in exchange.

This would be a huge boost to the DPRK's weapons programs and, at the same time, greatly to the detriment of the UN sanctions regime that seeks to limit those programs.

Recent developments have suggested a burgeoning arms trading relationship, despite denials from North Korea and the recently deceased Wagner Group owner, Yevgeny Prighozin .

In September 2022, thesuggested that the DPRK was supplying Russia with artillery shells in“significant” numbers. And in January 2023 – two months after North Korea allegedly supplied the Wagner Group with the battlefield rockets and missiles – Kirby shared satellite imagery of a train at the DPRK-Russian border carrying the deadly cargo.

In March, Ashot Mkrtychev, a Slovakian national, was sanctioned by theTreasury Department for working with DPRK officials to procure“two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions for Russia.” This suggests that the two countries have several avenues of contact.

In July, thesanctioned North Korean arms dealer Rim Yong Hyok for facilitating unspecified arms transfers to the Wagner Group. A 2019 UN report lists an individual with the same name as having been the deputy representative of the North Korean arms trading company Komid in Syria.