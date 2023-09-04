Forget Deglobalization: Ai Will Make Industry More Global

It's increasingly clear that industrial applications of artificial intelligence will make economies more global, despite geopolitical tensions that grab much of the world's attention.

In fact, as an Asia Times webinar audience discovered Tuesday, the dynamics driving industrial innovation make closer integration more critical than ever before.

The webinar brought together panelists intimately familiar with the factory floors and corporate offices that are the driver's seat of a 4th Industrial Revolution transforming business at a dizzying pace.

The linchpin of this transformation is the collection and analysis of large swaths of data to create AI algorithms making industrial processes more efficient.

Maximillian Dommermuth of German engineering giant Bosch Rexroth AG underscored that any players dragging their feet will get left in the dust. Dommermuth, head of training, digital transformation at Bosch, illustrated the dynamic at play:

“Take one machine, and record data for twenty thousand days. You would need a little bit more than fifty years and you get your data set, and then you can produce a nice AI algorithm... Or you can take twenty thousand of the same machines around the world and collect their data. Then you need one day to do the same AI algorithm,” he said.



“Technology implementation,” Dommermuth stressed,“goes far beyond purchasing technology.”