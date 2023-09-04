Astra Tech and Ant Group To Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Alipay+ Cross-Border Digital Payments Solution in the UAE

(MENAFN- Atteline) ● Over 1.4 billion users can now pay via native e-wallets in UAE via Payby’s merchant network

Dubai, UAE, 04 September 2023- Astra Tech, the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, announced a pioneering partnership with Ant Group, one of the world’s largest digital payment platforms. This transformative collaboration will witness the integration of Alipay+'s global cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions through the PayBy merchant network, encompassing the entire Abu Dhabi fleet of nearly 7,000 taxis and over 3,000 merchants nationwide. Commencing as soon as September, the integration aims to enable over 1.4 billion wallet users to conduct transactions seamlessly, directly from their home e-wallets while visiting the UAE, devoid of any currency conversion.



Astra Tech is among the first regional partners to launch Alipay+ solutions, adding to the company's portfolio of groundbreaking fintech offerings on its Payby and Botim platforms. Under the partnership, the first wave of implementation will see PayBy's merchant network capable of accepting payments from six Alipay+ partner e-wallets. Catering to tourists from regions such as China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Italy, and more via their respective native e-wallets such as Alipay, MPay, Kakao Pay, GCash, TrueMoney and Tinaba.



This dynamic collaboration is poised to revolutionize the retail landscape in the UAE, providing an unprecedented seamless payment and digital marketing experience for international visitors. It facilitates settlement processes and mobile-based transactions through Alipay+, whether in physical stores or online platforms. The in-store payment process is simplified through more digital options; customers can scan the QR code at the cashier, enter the amount for payment, and confirm the transaction, or merchants can scan the payment QR codes presented by the customers on their mobile phones. This streamlines the checkout process and addresses challenges such as having to exchange currencies, withdraw cash, and language barriers.



Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Co-founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim stated: "Our milestone collaboration with Alipay+ aligns perfectly with the UAE's commitment to enhancing the payment ecosystem and fostering a commerce-friendly environment. We are thrilled to partner with Alipay+ to enhance secure and seamless payment processes, in line with Astra Tech's vision of fostering global financial inclusion. Equally, expanding our fintech services internationally is a testament to our dedication to enabling effortless accessibility of payment solutions on a global scale."



With a mission to empower both merchants and consumers, this strategic move creates an ecosystem that harmoniously merges commerce, technology, and user convenience. Simultaneously, Alipay+ and PayBy will expand collaboration for online services and merchant digitization efforts, including the introduction of mini-programs for merchants that could further enhance their engagement with customers from Asia and Europe. Alipay+’s suite of marketing solutions is expected to elevate the retail experience for international patrons in the UAE. Simplification remains at the core of this partnership, exemplified by a streamlined documentation process based on a merchant's determined risk profile.



Guoming Cheng, General Manager of Ant Group in Europe and Middle East, "Our alliance with Astra Tech not only opens doors to a seamless and integrated digital payment experience at physical stores in the Middle East, but also propels us towards a new era of strategic collaboration. This partnership leverages the combined global outreach of Alipay+ and PayBy-powered versatile and scalable integration solutions for the region. Furthermore, it extends an invitation to merchants to ride on the digitalization wave, together transform the retail landscape, and become part of this innovative ecosystem.”



As projected by Statista, the UAE is expected to experience continuous growth in the number of international tourist arrivals from 2024 to 2028, with a total increase of 4.4 million arrivals per annum, representing a substantial rise of 44.99 percent. Suggesting that by the year 2028, the UAE will witness a seventh consecutive year of growth in arrivals, reaching a total of 14.2 million arrivals; this partnership's significance grows apparent. Particularly, when considering the numbers provided by Dubai Tourism, which recorded 8.55 million visitors in the period of January to June 2023 alone. Responding to this trend, Astra Tech and Alipay+'s collaboration aligns with Dubai’s long-standing position as one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and powerhouse for global finance and businesses.



About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech (‘Astra’) is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, established in 2022. In the same year, Astra made strategic acquisitions of prominent platforms including UAE Central Bank-licensed fintech platform PayBy, on-demand home services platform Rizek, and MENA's leading communications platform, Botim. In 2023, Astra seamlessly integrated Rizek and PayBy into Botim, creating the world's first Ultra app. This groundbreaking app offers users seamless home, e-commerce, and fintech services that outpace competitors by three times in terms of speed. Astra Tech's innovative approach revolutionizes the connection between consumers and businesses, elevating the digital experience across the MENA region and beyond.



About Alipay+

Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. Consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods while transacting seamlessly in a different market and be able to enjoy marketing offers by the merchants through Alipay+. Alipay+ is developed by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay, one of the world’s leading digital open platforms.



