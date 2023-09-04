Emirates NBD and Mastercard surprise Careem Captains

(MENAFN- Hkstrategies) Dubai, UAE, 4 September, 2023: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT region, collaborated with Mastercard to fly ten Careem Captains in the UAE to visit their families in Lahore, Pakistan, in appreciation for their service to customers in Dubai.



All travel expenses including flights and spending money were covered by Emirates NBD for ten Captains, some of whom hadn’t visited their home country in two years, as they often prioritize sending their earnings home to their families. The initiative was launched in appreciation of their hard work and to reward Careem’s top performing ride-hailing and delivery Captains.



The Captains include Captain Shahzad, who has been driving with Careem for nine years and reunited with his family of five for the first time in almost two years. Captain Usama has been driving with Careem for two years and reunited with his family of six. Captain Azmat was excited to make his daughter’s birthday party, and Captain Babar returned just in time for a family member’s wedding.



Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-Founder of Careem commented: “We’re grateful for the generosity of our partners, Emirates NBD and Mastercard, as they provide our Captains with a meaningful trip home to visit their families in Lahore. Our Captains are the heart and soul of Careem - and many of them use their earnings through Careem to support their families in other countries. We’re happy to see them reunite with their families this summer.”



Marwan Hadi, Group Head, Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD,

said, “We are delighted to be a part of this thoughtful initiative that helps reunite Careem’s Captains with their families, as a token of appreciation for their hard work. As a leading local banking group in the region, Emirates NBD always strives to support community initiatives and make a difference to individuals, society and the nation as a whole.”



Careem’s Captain Support team invests in a range of programs and initiatives to make it easier for Captains to earn easily and flexibly through the Careem platform. Careem introduced wellness and safety initiatives to support UAE delivery Captains during the summer months, including providing them with summer kits, air conditioned rest stops, and dedicated “Captain Vans” for Captains to rest and hydrate. Careem also partnered with Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) to provide Captains with free medical checkups, physician counseling, as well as preventative tips and management for rehydration and summer safety.





