Liminal Introduces Whitelabel Custody Solutions for Web3 Institutions

(MENAFN- Metamorphpr) Dubai, 4th September, 2023 – Liminal, a leading regulated digital asset custody provider renowned for its innovative multi-party computation (MPC) wallet infrastructure, is proud to announce the launch of its Whitelabel Custody Solution. This new offering will now allow Web3 enterprises to manage digital assets securely and efficiently through a fully customizable and comprehensive platform.



Liminal's Whitelabel Custody Solution introduces a new era of digital asset management for Web3 institutions. This cutting-edge offering enables businesses to leverage Liminal's secure wallet infrastructure and policy management tools while delivering a personalized experience to clients. By embracing the power of white label, enterprises can streamline their services and accelerate their market entry without the complexities of building infrastructure from scratch.



As the demand for customizable solutions grows, white label custody offerings are gaining momentum in the digital asset space. Liminal's comprehensive Whitelabel Custody Solution is designed to address these intricate challenges faced by institutions, ensuring top-tier security and compliance within its robust infrastructure and policy management tools.



Web3 institutions have long grappled with the complexities of custodial services, ranging from wallet security to private key management and compliance checks. Liminal's Whitelabel Custody Solution offers a transformative approach, empowering institutions to build secure, compliant, and efficient digital asset management platforms tailored to their unique needs. Harnessing Liminal's MPC-based technology, Web3 enterprises can manage their digital assets with unparalleled security and efficiency. The solution offers segregated wallets with multi-user approvals, ensuring an unparalleled level of security. It also enhances fund security, improves transaction processing speed and efficiency, and provides an enhanced user experience.



"Our mission at Liminal is to empower Web3 institutions with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving digital asset landscape securely," said Rahil Shaikh, AVP of Product and Blockchain at Liminal. "With our Whitelabel Custody Solution, we are introducing an opportunity for institutions to establish their own branded and fully customizable custody platforms, enabling them to navigate the complexities of digital asset management with confidence."



Liminal's Whitelabel Custody Solution offers a range of personalization, security, compliance, and support features. This tailored custody platform allows institutions to customize every aspect of the platform, from user interface design to security protocols. Simultaneously, it offers the flexibility to adapt quickly to market trends and changing customer needs. Seamless integration with the whitelabel solution ensures minimal downtime and maximizes efficiency.



Security remains paramount in the digital asset space. Liminal's advanced technology and encryption measures establish a fortified custody infrastructure, safeguarding digital assets from potential threats and unauthorized access. Additionally, the Whitelabel Custody Solution ensures compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, fostering trust and transparency while adhering to global regulatory frameworks. Liminal provides dedicated support, ensuring institutions have access to expert guidance whenever required.



Liminal's Whitelabel Custody Solution offers both custodial and non-custodial setups, catering to a wide range of institutional preferences. The custodial setup provides advanced security features, private key management, and compliance modules. The non-custodial setup empowers institutions with full asset control and automation capabilities. By adopting Liminal's Whitelabel Custody Solution, institutions can unlock unparalleled security, efficiency, and control over their digital assets.



About Liminal:

Liminal is an automated wallet infrastructure platform that offers robust security for digital assets. An ISO 27001 and 27701 certified organization based in Singapore, Liminal empowers crypto-native companies to scale their digital asset operations securely through automated, plug-and-play wallet architecture. With a combination of multi-signature and multi-party computation (MPC), Liminal provides secure, efficient, and compliant access to digital assets. Their operational excellence framework ensures efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations, resulting in significant cost savings for businesses. Liminal's unified interface ensures a consistent wallet management experience across multiple blockchains. Their proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules, and CCSS-compliant platforms, helps projects fast-track their compliance journey.







MENAFN04092023007180015429ID1107004155