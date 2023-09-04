Dubai hosts the “HYROX DXB International Fitness Championship”, for the first time in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The Emirate of Dubai hosted the HYROX DXB International Fitness Championship, for the first time in the Middle East & Africa, with participation of more than 3000 athletes; 15% of them arrived in the Emirate from other countries to join this event.



The Hyrox Championship, the biggest indoor fitness race, took place at Dubai World Trade Center, and it was organized in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC).



Participants in the Championship competed in several categories; as follows: men’s professionals & women’s professionals / men’s doubles / women’s doubles / mixed doubles / men’s singles / women’s singles / athletes of determination category. The event was held with participation of several community teams & governmental departments; top of which were Dubai Police & Abu Dhabi Police.



The American Ryan Kent finished the men professionals’ category race within a time of 00:59 hour to win the 1st place, followed by the British Jordan Bryant in the 2nd place within 01:02:27 hour, and his compatriot Michael Logie in the 3rd place within 01:04:21 hour. In the women professionals’ category, the American Laurin Wix finished the race within a time of 00:59:27 hour & secured the 1st place, followed by the Swedish Mikaela Norman in the 2nd place within 01:00:35 hour and the British Jess Toole in the 3rd place within 01:07:18 hour.



In men’s singles, the Canadian Darin Burke gained 1st place within a time of 01:03:54 hour, followed by the British Sian Clancy in the 2nd place within 01:03:55 hour, and the French Alexander Fedotov in the 3rd place within 01:05:33 hour. In women’s singles, the British Karala Dili, attained 1st place within a time of 01:08:18 hour, followed by the British Sharna Garforth in the 2nd place within 01:09:04 hour, and the Swedish Florin Eprail in the 3rd place within 01:09:32 hour.



H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, stated: “This Championship of wide popularity is a distinctive addition to Dubai’s annual sports agenda, exceeding 450 events. We are pleased as Dubai is the first city in the Middle East to host this Championship, since our Emirate is the favorite destination for the collaboration of global & great championships’ organizers. This Championship attracts several & various classes from UAE & overseas”.



He added: “We promise all sports fans to attract all kinds of sports. We are constantly endeavoring to host global championships, enrich the sports agenda with such distinctive championships, attract prominent champions and provide unique opportunities for all sports fans to participate in competitions & follow world athletes”.



Mr. Christian Totzke, the Founder & Administrative Partner of Hyrox Championships remarked: “We are pleased to organize this Championship in Dubai; the best destination in the world for the organization of such great championships. We provided all necessities, and we were highly welcomed & hosted. We accomplished all procedures easily. All processes in Dubai are completed smoothly & so fast. We are also happy as the Championship was held with participation of huge numbers of athletes of multi-nationalities, some of them arrived in Dubai from overseas to join the event & enjoy pleasant times. It was the first time to organize this Championship in the Middle East”.



Mr. Rayan Agha, the CEO of Hyrox Championships, referred: “We have great pleasure to collaborate with DSC to organize this Championship in Dubai for the first time in the Middle East. The Championship was organized with participation of more than 3000 athletes from 165 countries from all continents of the globe. The great success is to increase the numbers of participants in the next edition of the Championship”.



The Hyrox Championship is a unique competition, which has been launched for the first time in Germany in 2017 and then become a global competition aiming to boost fitness level. It takes place at more than 20 various cities in 11 States from all over the world; the most prominent of which are: Madrid, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, New York, Melbourne and Sydney. This time the Championship took place in Dubai, for the first time in the Middle East & Africa, and it will be organized in the Emirate throughout three years to enable participants enjoy unique experience and compete in one of the toughest indoor challenges. Winners qualify to participate in the World Championship, to take place in June 2024 in Nice City of France.



Participating athletes competed in eight workouts within 8 km. The challenge was open for all fitness level, and it could be completed in singles or double categories or as part of a team composed of four individuals. Huge numbers of fans attended to follow the competitions at Dubai Sports World Halls in Dubai World Trade Center. Food & drinks trucks were provided to serve fans & public, who also enjoyed other entertaining activities, which were held on the sideline of the Championship.





