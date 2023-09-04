Russians Bring Their 'Observers' To Pseudo-Elections - National Resistance Center

The Center of National Resistance reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"These actions are aimed at imitating the 'correctness' of the elections that are planned for the temporarily occupied territories. Such 'observers" should be selected from the local population, but the Russians bring their own observers to the elections, trained and instructed in advance. At the same time, this proves that the local population is unwilling to cooperate with the occupiers, which is why the enemy cannot recruit a sufficient number of local residents to 'control the elections,'" the statement said.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the law provides for so-called 'observers" to monitor the integrity of elections. They must be appointed by the 'governors' and approved by the direct leadership of the Russian Federation.

The Center for National Resistance calls on the residents of the temporarily occupied territories not to cooperate with the occupiers and to ignore the pseudo-elections of the Russians.

As reported, the invaders in the Kherson region are forcing people to 'vote' at gunpoint.