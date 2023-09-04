Russia's Msta-S Howitzer Destroyed In Donetsk Region

The relevant video was posted by the National Guard of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Omega Group in action. The destruction of the enemy's Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in the Donetsk region, using an FPV drone,” the report states.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 4, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 265,120 troops.

Photo: illustrative

Video: National Guard of Ukraine