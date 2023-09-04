Russia's Msta-S Howitzer Destroyed In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Omega Special Forces Group of the National Guard of Ukraine has smashed Russia's Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in the Donetsk region, using an FPV drone.
The relevant video was posted by the National Guard of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The Omega Group in action. The destruction of the enemy's Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in the Donetsk region, using an FPV drone,” the report states.
A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 4, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 265,120 troops.
Photo: illustrative
Video: National Guard of Ukraine
MENAFN04092023000193011044ID1107004139
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.