Accessbank Became A Member Of International Microfinance Center

Through the partnership with MFC, AccessBank gains the opportunity to share its experience in microfinance with other members of the organization, benefit from international expertise, and apply the acquired knowledge and skills within the bank.

The Microfinance Centre is an international finance organization that promotes fairness, inclusion, equality and responsible service. MFC unite overs 100 organizations across 36 countries of Europe, Central Asia, who together deliver responsible microfinance services to almost 2 million low-income clients.

Additional information is available at the following link:

AccessBank has been a leader in the microfinancing market and has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 31 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and 17 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs.

For more information on the services provided by AccessBank, call 151 or visit their website at . You can also follow the bank's social media accounts on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn

AccessBank CJSC provides its services under license No. 245 dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The bank's headquarters are located in Baku city, Yasamal district, Tbilisi Avenue 3.