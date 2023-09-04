Accessbank Became A Member Of International Microfinance Center

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AccessBank, a leading provider of microfinance in Azerbaijan,
became a member of international Microfinance Center (MFC).
Through the partnership with MFC, AccessBank gains the
opportunity to share its experience in microfinance with other
members of the organization, benefit from international expertise,
and apply the acquired knowledge and skills within the bank.
The Microfinance Centre is an international finance organization
that promotes fairness, inclusion, equality and responsible
service. MFC unite overs 100 organizations across 36 countries of
Europe, Central Asia, who together deliver responsible microfinance
services to almost 2 million low-income clients.
AccessBank has been a leader in the microfinancing market
and has been providing services to small and medium-sized
enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders include the Asian
Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International
Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and
investment funds. With 31 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and
17 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing
options for MSMEs.
AccessBank CJSC provides its services under license No. 245
dated 25 October 2002, issued by the Central Bank of the Republic
of Azerbaijan. The bank's headquarters are located in Baku city,
Yasamal district, Tbilisi Avenue 3.
