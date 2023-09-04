Azerbaijan-Israel Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups' Representatives Meet (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. Head of the
working group of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) on
Azerbaijani-Israeli inter-parliamentary relations Anatoly Rafailov
and members of the group met with a delegation headed by member of
the Israeli-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group Evgeny
Sova, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, on September 4, Press and
Public Relations Department of Milli Majlis told Trend .
The head of the working group Anatoly Rafailov, who expressed
satisfaction with the visit of the guests to the Parliament, noted
that Azerbaijan and Israel are friendly countries and relations
between the two countries are developing. He highly appreciated
Israel's support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day war.
He said that the relations between the two countries have deep
historical roots, adding that representatives of the Jewish people
in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis in Israel have been living in an
atmosphere of friendship for a long time and actively participate
in social and political life.
At the meeting the importance of cooperation at the level of
parliaments was emphasized, the activity of working groups
operating in the parliaments of both countries was brought to
attention, the importance of opening of Azerbaijan's embassy in
Israel was noted.
Member of the Israeli-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship
group Evgeny Sova conveyed greetings of the head of the group and
talked about the meeting with Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.
Expressing gratitude for the warm meeting, he noted that his
country was interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in various
spheres.
Prospects of development of inter-parliamentary ties, economic
relations between the two countries were discussed at the
meeting.
The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
