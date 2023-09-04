Azerbaijani Army Staging Combat Training (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. As part of the
combat training week and in accordance with the training program
for 2023, the Azerbaijani Army is hosting competitions at the
battalion, company, division, and battery levels, Trend reports, citing the Defense Ministry of
Azerbaijan.
"The main purpose of the competitions is to maintain the combat
readiness of the units at a high level, to improve the practical
skills of the military personnel, and to increase the healthy
competitive determination of the servicemen," the ministry
said.
The winning teams will be awarded in accordance with the
competitions' results, added the ministry.
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107004135
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.