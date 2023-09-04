Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:07 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Staging Combat Training (Photo)


9/4/2023 10:06:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. As part of the combat training week and in accordance with the training program for 2023, the Azerbaijani Army is hosting competitions at the battalion, company, division, and battery levels, Trend reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

"The main purpose of the competitions is to maintain the combat readiness of the units at a high level, to improve the practical skills of the military personnel, and to increase the healthy competitive determination of the servicemen," the ministry said.

The winning teams will be awarded in accordance with the competitions' results, added the ministry.













MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107004135

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search