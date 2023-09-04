Azerbaijani Fm Hails First Strategic Dialogue Meeting In Hungary

"I was pleased to meet with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Péter Szijjártó. We had a very productive first session of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary, where we had a comprehensive discussion on further deepening of our multifaceted cooperation," he said.

Within the framework of the visit, the first session of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian strategic dialog, Jeyhun Bayramov's meetings with high-ranking officials are planned.

The minister will also address a conference of Hungarian heads of diplomatic missions.