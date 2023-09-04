Azerbaijani Fm Hails First Strategic Dialogue Meeting In Hungary

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The first
meeting of the Strategic Dialogue was very productive, Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"I was pleased to meet with Hungarian Minister of Foreign
Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Péter Szijjártó. We had a
very productive first session of the Strategic Dialogue between
Azerbaijan and Hungary, where we had a comprehensive discussion on
further deepening of our multifaceted cooperation," he said.
Within the framework of the visit, the first session of the
Azerbaijani-Hungarian strategic dialog, Jeyhun Bayramov's meetings
with high-ranking officials are planned.
The minister will also address a conference of Hungarian heads
of diplomatic missions.
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107004134
