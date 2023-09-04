Zakat, Tax and Customs foils two attempts to smuggle over 8 kg of Shabu

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, 4 September 2023: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority was able to foil two attempts to smuggle 8,763 kilograms of the narcotic substance "Shabu," at Al Batha and King Khalid International Airport ports, which were discovered concealed in a private car and in the custody of a traveler entering the Kingdom.



The Authority stated that during its initial attempt at Al-Batha Customs, it was able to thwart the smuggling of 6,497 kilograms of "Shabu", which were discovered concealed inside the roof cavity of one of the cars entering the port.



In addition, the Authority thwarted a second attempt to smuggle 2,266 kg of "Shabu" at King Khalid International Airport after discovering it concealed in the luggage of a traveler entering the Kingdom through the airport.



ZATCA reported that they worked together with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control to ensure the arrest of the recipients of the seizures inside the Kingdom, where four people were detained.



The Authority has confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs controls over the Kingdom's imports and exports standing for smuggler attempts in order to achieve the most important pillars of its strategy to enhance the security and protection of society, by reducing attempts to smuggle such pests and other contraband.



The Authority has also called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling and protecting the society and national economy by contacting the Authority's designated number for security reports (1910), via e-mail (1910@zatca.gov.sa), or by the international number (00966114208417). The Authority will receive reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the Common Customs Law confidentially, with a financial reward given to the whistleblower if the provided information is proven correct.



MENAFN04092023006841014746ID1107004124