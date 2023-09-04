Iran convicts two female reporters to prison time

(MENAFN) Two female Iranian reporters are going to spend about a month in prison as measure of a three-year partially postponed custodial ruling for “conspiracy” as well as “collusion,” regional media declared on Sunday.



According to the ruling, Negin Bagheri as well as Elnaz Mohammadi are going to stay one-fortieth of the term, or under a month, in jail, their attorney Amir Raisian informed an Iran-based reformist daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works.



“The remaining period is suspended over five years,” amid which time they are going to be asked to have “a professional ethics training” as well as “prohibited from leaving the country,” the attorney continued.



Raisian did not clarify on whether the decision can be appealed, and the statement did not specify the claims against the journalists.



Mohammadi’s sister, Elahe, who works for the newspaper as well, has since September of last year been in jail following broadcasting on the funeral of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was pronounced dead in police detention.

