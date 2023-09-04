Four Palestinians Injured In Jenin - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Four Palestinians sustained wounds when Israeli occupation forces shot at them as they stormed into Jenin refugee camp, Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday.
Israeli occupation army stormed the camp and arrested three young men, Ward Shreim, Moatasem Ja'aysa, and Abdullah Subeh, said Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) Director Montaser Sammour in a press release.
He added that the PPS is also following up with lawyers on the condition of three other men after reports of them injured while being arrest.
Local sources reported that a special unit of the Israeli army used a vehicle with a Palestinian license plate to enter the camp and surrounded a group of young men inside a house. (end)
