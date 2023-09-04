Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, 4 September 2023:

We share our country's great achievement with deep pride as we welcome the Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Nayadi, back from the International Space Station, successfully completing the longest Arab space mission in the history. The mission marks an exceptional milestone in the UAE's journey towards a more advanced and ambitious future driven by scientific and research leadership assumed by national cadres. This accomplishment reflects the ambitions of our late founding father, H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the progressive vision of our wise leadership in supporting and empowering the Emirati human capital and enforcing the UAE's leadership in fields of scientific research and technology development. In addition, this achievement reflects the national approach to fortify international cooperation to enhance sustainable development in various fields. In honour of this ground-breaking achievement, we at the SLC extend our warmest congratulations to our wise leadership, our nation, and the Arab world for this success, which gives a great sense of hope and inspiration to all Arab youth.





MENAFN04092023003685011158ID1107004111