Call For Entries: 2023 Wuhan International Creative Design Contest

We invite enterprises, institutions, designers, students, and individuals to participate. The contest will go through stages of call for entries, shortlisting, online display and online voting, exhibition, awarding and so on. The winning works will be exhibited and awarded with the maximum prize up to 1,000,000 CNY on the Wuhan Design Day, and a grand awarding ceremony will be held on a luxury cruise ship by the beautiful Yangtze River, which is on November 1st, 2023.

For more official information and requirements related to the contest, please follow the 7th Wuhan Design Biennale's official account on WeChat.

SOURCE 2023 Wuhan International Creative Design Contest