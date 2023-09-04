Ndc Partnership: Kenya Unveils Comprehensive Legal Framework To Accelerate Climate Action

Kenya joined the NDC Partnership in 2017, and with Partnership support, updated its second NCCAP to align existing national plans with the country's five-year Medium-Term Plan development cycle and updated NDC targets. The NCCAP outlines seven priority climate action areas, with adaptation and mitigation actions across policy and regulatory environments, capacity building, knowledge management, technology and innovation, climate finance, and monitoring, reporting and verification.

The Partnership supported Kenya's first NDC revision with funding from the German government (BMZ) and through GIZ, the elaboration of the second NCCAP (2018–2022), and now the third NCCAP 2023-2027. This support included: technical mitigation and adaptation analyses; equipping the NCCAP Taskforce to set ambititargets with specific actions in the NCCAP; nationwide consultations with stakeholders; development of sectoral plans through coordination among partners; and the institutionalization of reporting.

Supporting Partnership members include: EIB, EU, FAO, UK, UNDP, USAID, World Bank, and WRI.

At the launch, NDC Partnership Global Director Dr. Pablo Vieira congratulated Kenya: "Kenya's leadership and commitment at the highest levels is driving ambiticlimate and development action, creating a strong framework to implement the country's climate commitments, and effectively mobilizing climate finance. These efforts improve the livelihoods of all Kenyans."

The Partnership is committed to supporting Kenya with the coordination, implementation, tracking and reporting of

NDC actions through the revised NCCAP and with technical assistance to develop an Investment Plan for Kenya's LT-LEDS and NDC.

The NDC Partnership is a global coalition, bringing

together more than 200 members to deliver

on

ambiticlimate action that helps achieve the Paris Agreement and drive sustainable development.

The Partnership currently supports over 40 countries across Africa.

