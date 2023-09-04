Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 9 Palestinians In Occupied Jerusalem, West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem: The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Monday nine Palestinians from different areas in the Occupied Jerusalem and West Bank.

Palestinian news agency (WAFA) said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested two Palestinians from Al-Eizariya town, southeast Occupied Jerusalem, and two others from the new Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus, adding that they also arrested three Palestinians in Ramallah and Al Bireh Governorate, after having raided and searched their homes.

The Israeli occupation forces also arrested a freed prisoner and his son in Deir Sammit town, after raiding their home.

In the same context, the Israeli occupation forces installed multiple military checkpoints at the entrances to the city of Hebron and its towns, and they inspected citizens' vehicles and checked their identities.

The Israeli occupation forces have escalated their raids and incursions into Palestinian villages and towns in the occupied West Bank and Occupied Jerusalem over the past few weeks, as well as their arrests of Palestinian activists and youths.