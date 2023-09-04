Ketogenic Diet Food Market : Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2031

Ketogenic Diet Food Market

The market for foods for the ketogenic diet is also anticipated to develop as consumers adopt healthier lifestyles

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The ketogenic diet is an extreme weight loss strategy with detrimental effects on human health and high production costs are likely to act as a market barrier for the development of Ketogenic Diet Foods during the forecast period. Recalls of specific products are expected to provide the greatest impediment to the ketogenic diet food market size expansion. The ketogenic diet food market was valued at $8.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading Key Players:

The major players operating in the ketogenic diet food industry foon key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the ketogenic diet market include, Ample Foods, Danone SA, Nestle SA, Prüvit Venture, Keto and company, Zenwise Health, Perfect Keto, Know Brainer Foods, Bulletproof 360 Inc., and Ancient Nutrition.

The report analyzes these key players of the global ketogenic diet food market. These players have adopted varistrategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Rise in prevalence of overweight and obesity issues among the younger generation, millennials, and the working-class population, growing number of health-conscipeople, rise in consumer awareness of the advantages offered by keto diet, and increase in consumer preference toward natural and clean-label products are expected to fuel the growth of the global ketogenic diet food market. However, high production costs of ketogenic diet foods and their detrimental effects on human health hinder the growth of the market.

According to the ketogenic diet food market trends, on the basis of type, the supplement segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,038.2million in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. With a share of more than 48.3% in 2021, the supplement market became the largest product segment. As there is such a large variety of products on the market, tsupplement segment is expected to hold its share during the forecasted period. Powder, capsules, and oil are the three main types of supplements. Without making many adjustments to a typical diet, these supplements help to meet nutritional requirements.

Based on type, the supplements segment contributed to the largest share of nearly half of the global ketogenic diet food market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Rise in urbanization, hectic lifestyle of consumers, and increase in awareness regarding the nutritional & medicinal benefits of ketogenic diet are leading to the increased demand for ketogenic diet supplements. However, the snacks segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. The demand for ketogenic diet snacks is growing as consumers are becoming more health conscious.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. Increase in urbanization and rise in the number of middle class consumers have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making ketogenic diet food more desirable for all age group people in the region. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global ketogenic diet food market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Demand for ketogenic diet foods in this region is expected to rise throughout the forecast period. This is due to rising obesity rates and strong awareness of the importance of eating a healthy diet among millennial.

