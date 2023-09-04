Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Refurbished Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the refurbished medical equipment market size is predicted to reach $23.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6%.

The growth in the refurbished medical equipment market report is due to the increase in the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest refurbished medical equipment market share. Major players in the refurbished medical equipment market analysis include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Integrity Medical Systems Inc., Soma Technology, Radio Oncology Systems Inc.

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segments

.By Product: Medical Imaging Equipment, Operating Room & Surgical Equipment, Patient Monitors, Cardiology Equipment, Urology Equipment, Neurology Equipment, Intensive Care Equipment, Endoscopy Equipment, IV Therapy Systems, Other Products

.By Application: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

.By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End-users

.By Geography: The global refurbished medical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Refurbished medical equipment is equipment that is restored to their original condition without changing their original specifications. This equipment is reused several times.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

