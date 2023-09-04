Erdogan, Putin encounter in Sochi

(MENAFN) On Monday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the leader of Turkey, and Vladimir Putin, the leader of Russia, gathered in a conference in Sochi.



"The most important development everyone is looking at in Türkiye-Russia relations today is the grain corridor.”



"The message to be given at the news conference after our meeting will be a very important step toward the world, especially to the underdeveloped African countries,” throughout their private encounter, Erdogan stated to Putin.



Erdogan is in Sochi for a one-day working visit to address bilateral ties with Putin, regional and global challenges, and current events.



The meeting's agenda will also include a discussion of the historic Black Sea grain agreement from the previous year, which helped ease the world food crisis. Following their meeting, the both leaders are also anticipated to conduct a joint press conference.



On July 17, Russia withdrew from the agreement that had been negotiated by Turkey and the UN to restore grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been stopped following the start of the Ukraine War in February of last year.

