Violent fights injure more than 100 Jews of Eritrean heritage

(MENAFN) At a gathering in Tel Aviv in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian areas, violent fights broke out with Israeli troops, injuring more than 100 Jews of Eritrean heritage.



Heavy fighting also broke out between proponents and detractors of the Eritrean administration.



African Jews who were commemorating the beginning of the Eritrean War of Independence against Ethiopia in 1961 were attacked by regime troops using tear gas, stun grenades, and live fire.



Throughout the unrest, some Eritreans threw stones at the soldiers of the regime and set garbage cans on fire.



Authorities in Israel claim to have detained scores of the demonstrators.



The greater question that has alarmed rights organizations (again) is how Israel handled the situation and if Israeli security forces would have reacted violently against a similar event by European Jews.



Premier Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that he wants all Eritrean migrants participating in the fighting to be deported immediately and that he issued a plan to remove all African migrants living in the Palestinian territories that Israel occupies.



“We want harsh measures... including the immediate deportation of those who took part,” Netanyahu stated in a ministerial conference.

