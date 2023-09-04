Mohammed bin Salman declares founding of Global Water Organization to tackle water troubles

(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stated on Monday that the Kingdom is founding a Global Water Organization to be placed in Riyadh in an attempt to boost international hard works to tackle water troubles.



A Saudi-based news agency released a statement that read "the organization aims to integrate and enhance the efforts made by governments and organizations in securing global water sustainably."



"It plans to allow exchange expertise, advance technology, foster innovation, and share research and development experiences. Moreover, it will promote the establishment and funding of high-priority projects, ensuring the sustainability of water resources and their accessibility for everyone."



By adopting this action, Saudi Arabia underlines its commitment to tackling the problems with the world's water supply, the news agency noted.



The initiative lines up with Saudi Arabia's commitment to environmental durability.



The Kingdom has made considerable advancements in the production, delivery, and distribution of water over the years by utilizing locally created creative solutions.

MENAFN04092023000045015839ID1107004066