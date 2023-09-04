Gabon's military brings down leader Ali Bongo

(MENAFN) In the current week, Gabon's military brought down leader Ali Bongo, who was extremely wealthy and had been declared the victor of elections that had been roundly denounced as being fraudulent, dealing yet another blow to France.



Military officials have overthrown the leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, Chad, as well as most recently Niger and now Gabon during the course of the last three years.



One thing unites all 6 African nations.



Since the former colonial power is accused of utilizing its armed forces in the area, particularly the Sahel, to foment instability, there has been a strong surge in anti-French sentiment in all of these once French territories.



It is obvious that France is aware of the gradual decline in its armed forces in Africa.



The local populace in these nations, which have had or still have French military presence on their soil, has been living in poverty and has not benefited financially from the natural resources on their country.



Strong relations between France and the old leaders of West Africa resulted in close financial connections to those resources of nature.

