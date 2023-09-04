Iran brings back 300 idle industrial units

(MENAFN) Since the start of the ongoing Iranian calendar year (March 21), 300 idle industrial units have been resurrected across the nation, according to the president of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO).



Farshad Moghimi emphasized that reviving the idle units is a key plank of the current administration and that 1,900 idle units are anticipated as well to resume output before the end of the current year.



Since taking office in September 2021, Iran's 13th administration has succeeded in reviving 5,400 inactive and semi-active industrial units around the nation, a ministry official for industry, mining, and trade reported this past week.



The government's initiative to revitalize dormant economic units, as stated by Ali Karimpour-Natanzi, executive secretary, has given 118,000 individuals the opportunity to find employment.



“There are currently 52,000 idle and semi-active units across the country, 12,000 of which are based in industrial parks and zones,” Karimpour-Natanzi stated.



“We have a conceptual model for the reviving program in which the private sector as a contractor or middle link should revive stagnant units by receiving various facilities from the government,” the representative claimed.



