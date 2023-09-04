Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market Size To Reach Usd 1,226.0 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest analysis by Emergen Research indicates that the global market for antimicrobial medical textiles is poised to reach a size of USD 1,226.0 Million by 2032, exhibiting a consistent revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. The driving force behind this upward trend is the increasing awareness surrounding the importance of enhanced healthcare practices.

Antimicrobial textiles, a category of active fabrics, possess the unique capability to either eliminate or hinder the proliferation of bacteria. These textiles play a pivotal role in environments like healthcare facilities where effective germ control is paramount. Notably, specific types of antimicrobial fabrics demonstrate effectiveness against viruses, fungi, and bacteria. This makes them particularly advantagefor professionals working in sanitation-related roles within high-risk infection areas, such as hospitals. To impart these desirable attributes, variadvanced techniques have been employed to modify the surfaces of textiles. These techniques encompass processes like electrospinning, nanotechnologies, plasma treatment, polymerization, microencapsulation, and sol-gel methods. As a result of these innovations, textiles acquire additional functionalities, including water-repellent, flame-retardant, and antibacterial properties. This diversification in functional capabilities is a significant driver of the market's revenue growth trajectory. Nevertheless, the increasing recognition of the environmental repercussions linked to antimicrobial medical textiles is curbing the advancement of market revenue. The effectiveness of antimicrobial textiles hinges on the judiciselection of active agents as well as the method of their application onto these materials. While certain substances like copper can gradually disperse from textiles, others such as chitosan exhibit diminished performance and diminish after several washing cycles. Employing an ionizing technique, metals and metallic salts are integrated into textiles, furnishing enduring antibacterial traits when compared to methods induced through chemical means. However, this approach entails a relatively higher expenditure, amplifying textile production costs by 20% to 30%, thereby rendering it relatively more expensive. Additionally, particular active agents like thimerosal can engender detrimental consequences for the environment. A case in point is the tendency of triclosan to linger on the water's surface rather than dissolving once washed off, impeding the dissolution of oxygen in water. Consequently, the employment of such active agents is subject to rigorregulations and constraints, a factor projected to impede the growth of market revenue.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 668.7 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 6.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1,226.0 Million Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, application, active agent, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Ahlstrom, DuPont, 3M, Techtex, Medline Industries, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Hakuzo Medical Asia Co, and Smith+Nephew. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global antimicrobial medical textiles market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective database security. Some major players included in the global antimicrobial medical textiles market report are:



Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Ahlstrom

DuPont

3M

Techtex

Medline Industries, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hakuzo Medical Asia Smith+Nephew

Strategic Development

On 23 November 2021, Sanitized, the leading Swiss authority on antimicrobial solutions for textile freshness, recently unveiled Sanitized Puretec, an innovative and highly effective product line. This cutting-edge technique provides a non-leaching, metal- and particle-free antimicrobial solution suitable for all types of fibers, effectively preventing the growth of odor-causing bacteria. The technology maintains its efficacy even after multiple washes, as the active component remains securely bound to the fabric's surface, ensuring a safe and long-lasting treatment. Sanitized's researchers have enhanced the Sanitized Puretec line, which comprises quaternary silane (quat-silane) based antimicrobial finishes, meeting stringent requirements for durability and effectiveness. The unique quat-silane technology adheres firmly to the fabric without leaching, providing a dependable antimicrobial effect.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



On 12 April 2022, Zonitise Ltd., a London-based family-owned company, pioneered the first laundry solution in the U.K. that effectively eliminates germs and bacteria responsible for clothing odors between washes. This innovative solution utilizes same antimicrobial technology proven to eradicate SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces, providing up to a month's worth of protection against bacteria and germs on laundered items.

The polyethylene powder coating segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global antimicrobial medical textiles market over the forecast period. Polyethylene powder coatings create much thicker coatings compared to conventional liquid coatings without any dripping or sagging issues, and they release minimal Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). In addition, overspray from recyclable powder coatings can be utilized almost entirely, resulting in minimal waste which is causing a rising adoption of biometrics driving revenue growth of this segment. The healthcare & hygiene products segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate in the global antimicrobial medical textiles market over the forecast period. Antimicrobial materials find diverse applications in the medical field. They are extensively used in medical textiles to reduce risk of disease transmission and prevent infections in variitems, including clothing, hospital scrubs, medical mattress coverings, and upholstery. When it comes to wound treatment and specialized medical procedures, all materials must possess antibacterial properties to effectively support healing process, causing rising demand for this product, tdriving revenue growth of this segment.

Check Global Antimicrobial Medical Textiles Market Research Report in Detail @

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global antimicrobial medical textiles market on the basis of product type, application, active agent, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Polyethylene Powder Coating



Polypropylene Powder Coating



PVC Powder Coating



Polypropylene Powder Coating

Polyphenylene Sulfide Powder Coating

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Implantable Goods



Non-Implantable Goods



Healthcare & Hygiene Products





Medical protection

Surgical dressing

Active Agent Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)



Synthetic Organic Agents



Metal & Metallic salts



Bio-based Agents

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mex



Europe





Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia











Israel Rest of MEA

