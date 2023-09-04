Global Alkyl Polyglucosides (Apg) Market Size To Reach Usd 1.85 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research projects that the global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) market is set to achieve a value of USD 1.85 Billion by 2032. This growth is anticipated to follow a consistent revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. The primary driving force behind this upward trend is the increasing demand for natural home and personal care products. The utilization of APG biosurfactants, which are derived from renewable resources, lies at the core of this market growth. Notably, these biosurfactants are environmentally friendly and possess commendable functionality across a range of applications. These encompass uses in detergents, food emulsification, cosmetic enhancement, industrial emulsification, and pharmaceutical granulation. The scope of their application spans diverse products, including shampoos, conditioners, body washes, shower gels, facial cleansers, hand soaps, and sunscreens. Receive the FREE Sample Report of Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Market Research Insights @ In the realm of personal care, APGs find significant utility in shampoos and conditioners, where they function as mild surfactants. These surfactants stand out for their gentle impact on the scalp, ability to generate ample foam, and their role in maintaining desirable viscosity. One distinctive advantage of APGs, when juxtaposed with other surfactant categories, is their heightened safety profile for both ocular and dermatological usage. Furthermore, these compounds exhibit superior biodegradability, enhanced wettability, efficient foam creation, and effective cleaning properties. A noteworthy ecological aspect is that APGs impose a reduced environmental burden compared to alternative surfactants. They are also recognized for their non-toxic nature to humans and their minimal propensity to trigger adverse reactions in sensitive skin. Nonetheless, the presence of cost-effective conventional alternatives, notably Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), stands as a significant factor that could potentially impede the growth of market revenue. This competitive landscape could pose challenges for APGs in varimarket segments. SLS, derived from coconut and/or palm kernel oil, stands as a naturally occurring anionic surfactant. It primarily comprises sodium alkyl sulfates, with lauryl being the predominant component. SLS finds utility as a fat emulsifier, wetting agent, and detergent across diverse sectors. These include the production of toothpaste, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, APG assumes multiple roles, including serving as a research tool in protein biochemistry and functioning as a dispersant for components within creams and pastes. Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1.85 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Raw material, type, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, Dow, CLARIANT, Croda International Plc, FENCHEM, LG H&H Co., Ltd., Actylis, Airedale` Group, CMA CGM Group And Kao Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global APG market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective database security. Some major players included in the global APG market report are:



Strategic Development

On 6 June 2023, BASF SE increased its worldwide production capacity for APG through two expansions at its facilities in Bangpakong, Thailand, and Cincinnati, Ohio. The simultaneexpansion in these two regions allows BASF, the leading global APG provider, to enhance its market position and provide quicker and more flexible service to customers from regional supply hubs. In addition, this strategy helps reduce the need for transport volumes across different regions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



On 06 June 2023, BASF SE increased its worldwide production capacity for APG through two expansions at its facilities in Bangpakong, Thailand, and Cincinnati, Ohio. The simultaneexpansion in these two regions allows BASF, the leading global APG provider, to enhance its market position and provide quicker and more flexible service to customers from regional supply hubs. In addition, this strategy helps reduce the need for transport volumes across different regions.

The synthetic APG segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global APG market during the forecast period. The synthetic APG segment is further sub-segmented into synthetic APG with fatty alcohol c8-c10, synthetic APG with fatty alcohol c10-c16, synthetic APG with fatty alcohol c16-c22, and others (different fatty alcohol chain lengths). The synthetic APG are derived from renewable natural resources, synthetic fatty alcohols, and glucose. The key distinction between synthetic and bio-based APG lies in the catalyst employed during their production. Synthetic APG utilize innovative catalysts such as SO3H-Functionalized Ionic Liquids (SFILs) or sterically hindered sulfonic acids. These catalysts enhance the reaction's efficiency and selectivity while also reducing the environmental footprint, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. The household & institutional cleaning segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global APG market over the forecast period. The segment is further sub-segmented into laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, all-purpose cleaners, surface cleaners, and others. This is due to rising adoption of APGs in laundry detergents and increasingly developing and launching new products. The exceptional cleaning capabilities, low toxicity, and biodegradability of APGs have led to a rise in their utilization in varihomecare products, including laundry detergents, dishwashing liquids, and surface cleaners. For instance, on 24 February 2023, ECOS, a trailblazer in green-cleaning, is revolutionizing the green cleaning products sector by introducing ECOSNext, a liquidless version of its well-known laundry detergent. This innovative product comes in the form of a lightweight and compact laundry square.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global APG market on the basis of raw material, type, application, end-use, and region:



