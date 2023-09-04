(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW
Date : 4 September 2023
Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)
Period of return:
2 March 2023 to 2 September 2023
Balance under scheme from previreturn:
306,701
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
3,000,000
Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
806,950
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
2,499,751
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
| 09/09/05
| 3,000,000
| 04/09/09
| 2,000,000
| 14/03/12
| 3,000,000
| 01/09/15
| 3,000,000
| 18/09/18
| 3,000,000
| 02/03/23
| 3,000,000
| Total
| 17,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
303,644,676
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).
Period of return:
2 March 2023 to 2 September 2023
Balance under scheme from previreturn:
4,450,973
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted:
Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
4,450,973
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
| 09/09/05
| 1,000,000
| 12/04/06
| 1,500,000
| 07/05/08
| 3,000,000
| 13/05/10
| 4,000,000
| 15/10/13
| 6,000,000
| 16/09/16
| 6,000,000
| 17/09/19
| 6,000,000
| 20/09/21
| 7,500.000
| Total
| 35,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:
303,644,676 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,339,483 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).
Name of contact:
Dan Caunt,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Telephone number of contact:
0330 333 5512
MENAFN04092023004107003653ID1107004050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.