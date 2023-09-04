The Independent Member Of The Board Of Auga Group, Ab, Michaela Tod, Has Submitted A Resignation Letter.

According to part 11 of article 33 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania the last day Michaela's Tod in office is 17th September 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.