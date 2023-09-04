Global Avionics Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Avionics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Avionics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the avionics market size is predicted to reach $99.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The growth in the avionics market trends is due to the increase in demand for new commercial aircraft. North America region is expected to hold the largest avionics market share. Major players in the avionics market industry report include Safran S.A., Honeywell Aerospace, Thales Group, L-3 Avionics Systems, Raytheon Technologies, GE Aviation, Systems plc.

Avionics Market Segments

.By Platform: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Jets, General Aviation, Helicopters

.By Sub System: Flight Management and Control, Health Monitoring, Electrical and Emergency, Communication Navigation and Surveillance

.By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

.By Geography: The global avionics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Avionics refers to a combination of multiple display units which are equipped in the aircraft to perform the flight operation. The avionics are used in spacecraft, artificial satellites, and aircraft for communication, navigation, and managing multiple systems. The avionics system includes variflight sub-systems, including health monitoring systems, flight management, flight control, navigation & surveillance systems, electrical & emergency, communication, and systems electronics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Avionics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

