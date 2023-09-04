Saudi Arabia's foreign exchange reserves fall by over USD16B

(MENAFN) Since the greatest decline after the pandemic outbreak in 2020, Saudi Arabia's foreign exchange reserves fell by over USD16 billion in July, the nation's central bank said in its every month's report.



As Riyadh reduced oil production in an effort to balance prices, the reserves in net foreign assets fell to 1.53 trillion riyals (USD407 billion), following gaining in May and June. This was the lowest point since 2009.



After a unilateral voluntary production reduction of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) that the nation implemented in order to "support the stability of the oil market," Saudi Arabia's oil production is anticipated to average 9 million bpd in July, August, as well as September.



The output reduction was previously only scheduled to take effect in July, but it was later expanded to include the months of August along with September.



“The net foreign asset position should improve in September, especially when the first performance-linked dividend distribution” comes from the nation's largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, according to Monica Malik, the bank's senior economist. Earlier this month, the business declared its intention to start paying out performance-linked dividends starting in the third 3 months of this year throughout a 6-quarter period.

