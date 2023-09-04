(MENAFN) In March of 2023, China's vulnerability to the Russian financial sector increased significantly, a UK-based news agency revealed on Sunday that Western institutions reduced their activities there, the Kiev School of Economics’ research is mentioned.



As stated by the outlet, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank as well as Agricultural Bank of China increased their shared vulnerability to Russia from USD2.2 billion to USD9.7 billion in that time.



Simultaneously, the total amount of Russian banking assets owned by foreign lenders decreased from 6.2 percent to 4.9 percent in the 14 months to March.



Based on the statement, the steps by the four Chinese banks, which are between the biggest in the nation, are part of Beijing’s attempts to sponsor the Renminbi in the international economic market.



“The loans by Chinese banks to Russian banks and credit institutions, which are for the most part a case of the yuan taking the place of dollars and euros, show the sanctions are doing their job,” Andrey Onopriyenko, the vice improvement executive at the Kiev School of Economics, informed the news agency.

