Trump Coming back to White House can end American military aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Academic Phillips Payson O'Brien wrote on Saturday in The Atlantic that the coming back of Donald Trump to the White House might mean the end of American military aid to Ukraine, forcing a divided Europe to pay Kiev's debts and ultimately terminating the NATO pact.



Trump's base of supporters, who O'Brien claimed to make up 3 quarters of the Republican Party's electorate, are currently opposed to arming Ukraine. While Trump's two closest rivals for the GOP nomination, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, have also proposed limiting help for Kiev, Trump has frequently pledged to use military aid as leverage to drive Ukraine into negotiations for peace with Russia "within 24 hours" of his inauguration.



Ramaswamy has gone the furthest of the three probable candidates, proposing that the United States acknowledge Russia's claims to territory in Ukraine in exchange for Moscow severing ties with Beijing.



“If Trump or one of his imitators wins the presidency in November 2024, Europe could find itself faced with a new American administration that will halt all support for Ukraine,” O’Brien cautioned.

