(MENAFN) A South African administration investigation has acquired no proof to confirm allegations by the United States that a Russian ship gathered a cargo of arms in the nation in 2022, Leader Cyril Ramaphosa declared on Sunday.



The United States ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, indicted Pretoria in May of providing Russia with weapons and ammunition, which he assumed had been inserted onto the Lady R cargo ship in the seaport of Simon’s Town in December last year. Brigety criticized South Africa for reportedly failing to stand by its non-alignment policy in the war among Russia and Ukraine.



The claims caused Brigety to be called to the South African Foreign Ministry, while Leader Ramaphosa condemned the United States for “undermining the spirit of cooperation.” The president declared back then that there was no proof to back the diplomat’s allegations, even though he vowed to conduct a probe. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recommended Brigety to “mind his own business” and not intervene in ties among Moscow as well as Pretoria.

