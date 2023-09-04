No. 13/2023 - Managers' Transactions

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:00 GMT

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 4 September 2023.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name: Jarosław Lipiński
Reason for the notification:
Position/status: CEO in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name: Cemat A/S
LEI: 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares
Price(s): DKK 0.8166652
Volume (s): 44,700
Aggregated information:
  • Aggregated volume
44,700
  • Price
DKK 36,504.93, equivalent to DKK 0.8166652 per share
Date of the transaction: 1 September 2023
Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

