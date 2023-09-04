(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K Copenhagen, 4 September 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 13/2023 Managers' transactions Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 4 September 2023.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name: Jarosław Lipiński Reason for the notification: Position/status: CEO in Cemat A/S Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name: Cemat A/S LEI: 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78





Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares Identification code: ISIN DK0010271584 Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares Price(s): DKK 0.8166652 Volume (s): 44,700 Aggregated information: Aggregated volume 44,700 Price DKK 36,504.93, equivalent to DKK 0.8166652 per share Date of the transaction: 1 September 2023 Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment

Announcement no. 13 - 04.09.2023





Attachments Announcement no. 13 - 04.09.2023...