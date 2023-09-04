Streamlined Immunization: Global Vaccine Management Systems Enhance Efficiency In Administration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vaccine Management System Market (2023-2028) by Model, Service, Application, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Vaccine Management System Market is projected to achieve significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 441.17 Mn by 2028, up from USD 249.66 Mn in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 12.06%.
Efficient Vaccine Administration through Specialized Digital Platforms
A vaccine management system is a meticulously designed software or digital platform aimed at optimizing vaccine administration. This comprehensive system streamlines vaccine management processes, from inventory control to patient registration and vaccination scheduling.
Global Commitment to Immunization for Public Health
Governments, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide prioritize widespread immunization by offering economically viable vaccination solutions. Vigilant surveillance ensures that individuals receive necessary vaccinations at minimal or no cost, showcasing collective dedication to public health protection.
Competitive Vaccine Pipeline Fuels Growth
The vaccine market's growth is propelled by a competitive pipeline of vaccine products. Emerging players and industry giants contribute novel vaccines, leading to a dynamic landscape with constant innovations seeking regulatory approval.
Challenges in Adoption Despite Encouraging Trends
Despite positive trends, challenges hinder widespread vaccine adoption. High vaccine dose costs are a primary obstacle, particularly in regions with limited resources. Ensuring affordability and accessibility of vaccines is crucial, especially in low-income nations.
Vaccine Management Systems: Crucial for Comprehensive Immunization
Vaccine management systems play a vital role in comprehensive immunization strategies. Collaborative efforts between governments, medical institutions, and pharmaceutical companies ensure accessible vaccinations without financial strain. Robust vaccine research and development, driven by industry leaders and emerging contenders, further enhances global disease mitigation through proactive immunization.
Affordability as a Key Challenge
Affordability remains a significant challenge, especially in economically disadvantaged regions. The considerable financial burden per vaccine dose inhibits widespread adoption, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to enhance accessibility.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Supply Backed Up by Robust R & D to Drive the Vaccine Market Competitive Pipeline to Expand the Market Value During Forecast Period
Restraints:
High Cost Associated with Vaccine Dose to Limit Adoption
Opportunities:
Inactivated Influenza Vaccine and Its Effective Result Increasing Testing and Rising Awareness and its Implications
Challenges:
Maintaining the Cold Chain is Necessary to Ensure Vaccine Efficacy and Prevent Spoilage
Companies Mentioned:
AstraZeneca plc Bavarian Nordic CSL Limited Emergent BioSolutions,Inc GlaxoSmithKline Plc Inovio Pharmaceuticals,Inc Johnson & Johnson Merck Inc. Mitasubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp Novartis AG Pfizer BioNtech Sanofi
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 124
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $249.66 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $441.17 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Global Vaccine Management System Market
